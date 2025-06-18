Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is gearing up for the release of Nikita Roy, has unveiled a new track titled Kaali Raatein, a hair-raising melodious track that sits perfectly for the theme of the upcoming supernatural thriller. Sonakshi in a collaboration post with the label Saregama took to Instagram, where she shared the music video that offers a glimpse into the dark night of Nikita Roy. The post was captioned it: “Not all dark nights are silent; some haunt you with a tune! #KaaliRaatein is out now.” Featuring Sonakshi, the song takes a deep dive into the spooky world of Nikita Roy. Dark, brooding, and atmospheric, Kaali Raatein has haunting vocals and unsettlingly beautiful visuals. ‘Nikita Roy’ New Release Date: Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, Sonakshi Sinha Starrer Psychological Thriller To Hit Theaters on June 27.

It was in May, when the makers announced that the film, which is directed by Sonakshi's brother Kussh Sinha, will be released in the cinema halls on June 27. Announcing the new release date for her next, Sonakshi wrote on her Instagram handle, "Mark your calendars! Our edge-of-the-seat thriller Nikita Roy now has a new release date! Catch the suspense unfold on the big screen on 27th June 2025!" Initially, Nikita Roy was slated to debut in theatres on May 30. However, the reason for delaying the release has not been unveiled by the makers. Sonakshi Sinha Shares Heartwarming ‘Kiss’ Moment From Her 38th Birthday Celebrations With Husband Zaheer Iqbal (Watch Video)

Produced by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani, and Ankur Takrani under the banner of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Film, along with Kratos Entertainment, and Nikita Pai Films, the much-anticipated drama also stars Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar in prominent roles along with others. The movie has also been co-produced by Anand Mehta, Prakash Nand Bijlani, Shakti Bhatnagar, Mehnaaz Shaikh, and Prem Raj Joshi. Sonakshi concluded the 35-day schedule for the film in London in March this year. In other news, Sonakshi is all set to make her Tollywood debut with another project, Jatadhara. Touted to be a supernatural fantasy thriller, the drama has been made under the direction of Venkat Kalyan. With Sudheer Babu in the lead, the cast also includes Shilpa Shirodkar, Rain Anjali, and Divya Vij in important roles.

