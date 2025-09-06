The film Nishaanchi has quickly become one of the most awaited films of the year. The release is just around the corner. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap—known for cult classics like Gangs of Wasseypur—Nishaanchi marks the debut of Aaishvary Thackeray alongside Vedika Pinto, bringing a fresh new on-screen pairing. Their chemistry, along with Thackeray’s much-awaited debut, has already become a hot topic of discussion. Just yesterday, the highly anticipated trailer dropped, going viral across platforms. Both audiences and critics praised the gripping storyline and the powerful performances of the lead stars. ‘Nishaanchi’ Trailer: Aaishvary Thackeray Portrays Twins in a Twisted Love Triangle With Vedika Pinto in Anurag Kashyap’s Masala Entertainer (Watch Video).

Following the trailer’s massive success and the fantastic response, Aaishvary Thackeray, his mother Smita Thackeray, and co-star Vedika Pinto visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings. The debutant and his co-star were seen praying, which has further heightened the excitement around Nishaanchi.

Watch Video:

Nishaanchi star #AaishvaryThackeray with his co-actor seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja today post the amazing response to his trailer! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8RafOc46QS — YoTainment (@YoTainment) September 4, 2025

In the trailer of Nishaanchi, Aaishvary Thackeray is seen in a double role, playing twin brothers Bablu and Dablu—identical in looks but polar opposites in thinking. Set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh in the early 2000s, the film blends love, rivalry, and emotions with action, romance, drama, and conflict. With this film, Anurag Kashyap makes a comeback to his signature style of raw and powerful storytelling. ‘Nishaanchi’: Anurag Kashyap Explains How the Title Was Coined and Why the Original Name Was Dropped.

Nishaanchi explores the tangled story of two brothers on completely different paths, where their choices determine their destinies. The film also features Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra, who add depth to the narrative. Set against a rural backdrop, the film is raw, energetic, and full of desi flavour - designed for the big-screen cinematic experience. Produced under Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh’s Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films, Nishanchi has been co-written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap. Packed with action, humour, and drama, this masala entertainer is set to release across cinemas in India on 19th September 2025.

