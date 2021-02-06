Norah Fatehi, this name makes men swoon and girls extremely envious because this lady moves like a dream. Perhaps her belly dance moves first became a topic of hot discussion, when she danced on Tiger Zinda Hai's hit number Swag se swagat. She looked unbelievably hot and fantastic in the red garb. Since then, Fatehi has been winning hearts with her seductive, sensuous, effortless and majestic moves in a lot of movies. She was rightfully cast as a dancer in Varun Dhawan and Shraadha Kapoor starrer Street Dance 3D. Chhor Denge Song Out: Nora Fatehi’s Fiery Revenge and Glamorous Avatar Is the Highlight of this Soulful Track (Watch Video)

So it would be almost a sin to not revisit some of Nora's beautiful dance numbers which are still a hit at many discotheques.

Dilbar - Satyameva Jayate

The lyrics begin with Chadha jo mujhpe surror hai and that suroor of watching Nora in this song has never left people's minds.

O Saki saki - Batla House

Her belly dance moves reached killer proportions with the recreated version of O saki saki for Batla House. She is just RAD!

Kamariya - Stree

Nobody has ever shaken their booty so perfectly in India apart from Nora. This song is a favourite of many

Ek to kum zindagani - Marjaavaan

Trust only Nora to teach you how to have fun with those moves on your bachelorette. She gives the belly dance a break here and that makes this song extremely cool

Garmi - Street Dancer 3D

Today we can't even imagine anyone other than Nora to do justice to this song. Are yar koi AC chala do yaar!

Do let us know which is your favourite Nora Fatehi song to dance on. Did you also try her belly dance moves?

