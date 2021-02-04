After teasing fans with posters and teasers, the makers have now finally dropped the much-awaited song 'Chhor Denge' starring none other than Nora Fatehi alongside Ehan Bhat. In the song, the actress serves you revenge and we bet you'll love it. This one is sung by Parampara Tandon and the beautiful lyrics are penned by Yogesh Dubey. Also, we would like to add that Fatehi brings the essence and emotion of 'Chhor Denge' quite well on the screen. In a nutshell, she's slaying it. Naach Meri Rani Song Out: Nora Fatehi Impresses With Her Kickass Dance Moves in This Guru Randhawa Track (Watch Video).

The video starts with the entry of Ehan and Nora staring at him with hate. However, when he meets her, the man gets impressed by her charisma and beauty and they instantly click and develop feelings for each other. But it's not true what you always see. As at the end of the song, we see the reality of Nora when she ties Ehan and burns him alive, just the way he had done to her. Quite a twisted tale. Nora Fatehi Makes a Strong Case for Printed Outfits, Stuns In Her Vibrant Midi Dress.

Watch The Video:

Talking about Nora's looks in the track, she is seen flaunting western wear as well is seen in a banjaran getup decked with junk jewellery and baggy desi outfits. And must say, on the fashion front, she is nailing it.

Earlier, Nora has bee part of many melodies like 'Dilbar', 'O Saki Saki', and the recently released 'Naach Meri Rani', created by Guru Randhawa. All were a chartbuster. So, how did you find her latest song? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

