Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra remembered Om Puri on his death anniversary on Wednesday, saying the late iconic actor was one the heroes of his youth. Remembering the talented actor who passed away on this day in 2017, Sudhir Mishra tweeted: "Brilliant is the word ! One of the heroes of my youth. I remember coming to Delhi from Sagar just to watch Om, Naseer, Manohar Singh and Surekha Sikri perform!" IIFFB 2020: Om Puri Honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at India International Film Festival of Boston

"And then he agreed to work with me. 'Dharavi' is my favourite amongst the films I have made and it's probably because his brilliance!" Mishra mentioned in a separate tweet, remembering Om Puri's performance in the National Award-winning film, which released in 1992 and also featured Shabana Azmi and Raghuvir Yadav, with Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor in special roles. Om Puri Birth Anniversary: Netizens Remember the Versatile and Legendary Actor By Sharing his Throwback Pictures

Sudhir Mishra on Casting Om Puri in Dharavi:

"A lot of us was were fearless those days. There was something in the air ! And then our seniors were people like Om Puri ! So so generous and graceful , though if you were in the wrong side of the argument with him some nights , then.... Mercurial is the right word," the filmmaker further recalled. Om Puri, acclaimed globally as one of the finest actors India ever produced, passed away in Mumbai in 2017 at the age of 66. His last film Omprakash Zindabad released recently.

