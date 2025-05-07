Cricket

Operation Sindoor: Anupam Kher Calls for National Unity, Urges Citizens To Stay Alert and Avoid Sharing Any Army Movement Videos Online (Watch Video)

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared a video urging citizens to stay alert and avoid sharing any sensitive videos related to Army movements after Operation Sindoor on May 7. Check out his post inside!

Bollywood IANS| May 07, 2025 07:09 PM IST
A+
A-
Operation Sindoor: Anupam Kher Calls for National Unity, Urges Citizens To Stay Alert and Avoid Sharing Any Army Movement Videos Online (Watch Video)
Anupam Kher (Photo Credits: @anupampkher / Instagram)

As the nation proceeds to next steps in the ongoing escalations, and possibly open diplomatic channels against its notorious neighbour Pakistan, veteran actor Anupam Kher has called for national unity, and to exercise caution. On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a video in which he spoke to the camera and urged the countrymen to exercise restraint and be careful while sharing information on social media. Operation Sindoor: Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Riteish Deshmukh and Other Celebrities Laud Indian Army’s Strikes on Terror Sites in Pakistan and PoJK, Say ‘Justice Is Served’.

He said, “Jai Hind, friends. Today, India has taken a decisive step under the leadership of our esteemed Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and with the support of the Indian Army. Our country is a peaceful nation, yet it knows how to retaliate against its citizens and its brave soldiers with fierce terrorist attacks. Those days are gone, when we used to remain silent. But today, India has changed. We all know this. I am making this video as a responsible Indian citizen”. He further mentioned that this action is against terrorism, and is for self-defense and justice.

Anupam Kher’s Instagram Post

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

He shared, “In such circumstances, we also have some responsibilities, and it is very important for us to take care of some things. For example, No video, photo or message should be forwarded on social media without inspection. This spreads fear and confusion. No photo should be taken or shared in any army movements, bunkers or sensory places. No emergency services should be blocked. Call 100101102108 only in real emergencies. Stay away from high-risk areas, especially from border areas, until further instructions are received from the government. Only rely on government announcements and verified news sources”. ‘Jai Hind’: Pakistani-Origin Singer Adnan Sami, Now Indian Citizen, Hails Operation Sindoor – See Post.

The actor advised the citizens to stay away from rumours. He said that in case of an evacuation or curfew orders given by the government, the citizens must follow them immediately, and should keep emergency supplies ready, such as water, food, necessary medicines, torch, battery, radio and ID proof. He added, “If you live in a border area, then keep information about the nearest bomb shelter or safe zone in advance. Help each other. Help the elderly, children and disabled people. If you see any unusual or suspicious behaviour, immediately inform the police or security forces. This is the time to stay united, to show wisdom and to stand with the country. Our army is doing its job. Let us also do our duty”.

