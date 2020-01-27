Padma Awards 2020: Alia Bhatt Sends a Bouquet of Flowers to Kangana Ranaut for Winning Padma Shri, and Twitterati Is Impressed (View Pics)

A day before the 71st Republic Day this year, the names of personalities conferred with the Padma Awards 2020 were announced. It included eminent celebs from the world of entertainment – Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Adnan Sami. Padma Shri is the fourth highest civilian award and it is awarded by the Government every year on India’s Republic Day. As the names of the personalities were announced, from families to friends to fans, everyone started pouring in congratulatory messages. But Twitterati is impressed with Alia Bhatt’s sweet gesture. Padma Awards 2020: Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami and Karan Johar Conferred Padma Shri.
Both Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel have been vocal about the things that they dislike. In the past, these two sisters have taken jibes at Alia. But keeping all of that aside, Alia sent Kangana a bouquet of flowers after she was conferred the Padma Shri Awards. Rangoli shared a pic of the bouquet and the congratulatory note sent by Alia and took a sly dig at the latter by writing, “Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai.” This caption from Rangoli has not gone down well with the Twitterati. They have in fact slammed Rangoli for putting up such a comment. Padma Shri Makes Kangana Ranaut Feel 'Humbled' and 'Honoured'.
Rangoli Chandel’s Post On Alia Bhatt
Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool 💐 bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai 😁 pic.twitter.com/kvnxgd0uJW
— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 26, 2020
Here’s What Twitterati Have To Say
Not Impressed With Rangoli's Comment
Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool 💐 bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai 😁 pic.twitter.com/kvnxgd0uJW
— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 26, 2020
Fans Slam Kangana Ranaut's Sister
Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool 💐 bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai 😁 pic.twitter.com/kvnxgd0uJW
— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 26, 2020
All Hearts For Alia
Looks like your still a bitch and always will be..and Alia will always be gracious and kind..with the bitchiness you and your sister spewed about her..she still showed what a nice person she is! Considerng u say ur from a humble background but a right 'ole bitch..
— IkraaaShahRukh💕 (@Ikra4SRK) January 26, 2020
And Some Sweet Suggestion
Looks like your still a bitch and always will be..and Alia will always be gracious and kind..with the bitchiness you and your sister spewed about her..she still showed what a nice person she is! Considerng u say ur from a humble background but a right 'ole bitch..
— IkraaaShahRukh💕 (@Ikra4SRK) January 26, 2020
Rangoli's Tweet Leaves Twitterati Upset
Looks like your still a bitch and always will be..and Alia will always be gracious and kind..with the bitchiness you and your sister spewed about her..she still showed what a nice person she is! Considerng u say ur from a humble background but a right 'ole bitch..
— IkraaaShahRukh💕 (@Ikra4SRK) January 26, 2020
Kudos To Alia
You must accept graciously and return the gratitude! It shows Alia is a very good hearted person , Even after so much bashing by you , she had extended the hand of friendship!!! Kudos to Alia Bhatt
— suman (@suman40222269) January 26, 2020
Tons Of Love For Alia
You must accept graciously and return the gratitude! It shows Alia is a very good hearted person , Even after so much bashing by you , she had extended the hand of friendship!!! Kudos to Alia Bhatt
— suman (@suman40222269) January 26, 2020
Team Thalaivi (the upcoming biopic in which Kangana Ranaut is playing the lead role), threw in a surprise for the actress on the success of her recently released film Panga and also for the Padma Shri honour. Kangana had shared a video message in which she thanked the Government of India and all her fans for the immense love and support.