Singer Papon teamed up with the greats of music including Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Ustad Rashid Khan, Hariharan, Shubha Mudgal, Usha Uthup, Subhamita, Anwesshaa and Sourendro-Soumyajit to celebrate late singing legend Lata Mangeshkar.

Papon, who worked his way through soulful hits across languages joined the stalwarts of the music industry to pay tribute to the late Lata Mangeshkar on the occasion of World Music Day at Science City, Kolkata. Papon sang everyone's favourite song by Mangeshkar Lag Jaa Gale fused with the couplet of her very first Bengali song, Kato Nishi Geche Nidhara.

Papon said: "World Music Day in a world without Lata ji feels unnatural. Lata ji has been such a huge influence on musicians and singers around the world. Her legacy is eight decades strong; it is an incredible feat and we're lucky to have this treasure of music she left us."

"Celebrating Lata ji's musical journey with some of the most gifted singers in the music industry is an honour. The energy of the audience that we sang for was something else today. It was powered by Lata ji's legendary legacy." The homage was curated by the popular music duo Sourendro-Soumyajit.

