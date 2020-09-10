Renowned veteran actor Paresh Rawal has been appointed chairperson of National School of Drama by honourable President Ram Nath Kovind. The news was confirmed by Union tourism and culture minister Prahlad Singh Patel who congratulated the National award-winning actor on his new role. Singh said that students and artists can benefit a lot from his talent. The Hera Pheri star has been vocal about his love for theatre acting as well, Speaking to a leading daily Rawal said “Theatre is my first love and I am the happiest on stage. My roots lie in theatre and it feels good to perform for audiences who appreciate and understand the essence of theatre.” Paresh Rawal Reveals His Son Aditya’s Acting Debut Came as a Surprise to Him

In his three-decade-long cinema career, Paresh Rawal has had several accolades including the prestigious National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in 1994 film Woh Chokri. In 2014, he was honoured with the fourth highest civilian award in India, the Padma Shri award for his contribution to the entertainment industry. Paresh Rawal’s Son Aditya to Make His Acting Debut Opposite Arjun Reddy Star Shalini Pandey In the ZEE5 Film ‘Bamfaad’

Read Union Tourism and Culture Minister's Tweet:

Paresh Rawal made his acting debut with 1982 Gujarati film Naseeb Ni Balihari. The actor is famous for his comic roles and fans reminsce his act in entertainers like Hera Pheri, Welcome, Oh My God and More. Paresh Rawal was last seen in Rajkummar Rao's 2019 film Made In China. He has Coolie No 1, Hungama 2 and Toofan under the pipeline. We congratulate the actor for his new role.

