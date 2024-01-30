Actress Parineeti Chopra, who recently gave her first-ever live singing performance, on Tuesday has shared a glimpse into the day of a debutante musician, and it has a sweet sneak peek of her husband Raghav Chadha. Parineeti had performed at the Mumbai Festival 2024. Giving a glimpse into how her first live performance was, Parineeti shared a series of videos wherein she can be seen on a video call with her hubby Raghav. In the video, Parineeti says, “Raghav has called to ask me my well-being.” Raghav is heard saying, “How are you? Are you excited? Parineeti says, “No, I am not excited dude”, to which Raghav replies, “The stage is set. I want to say you have my blessing.” Other video features Parineeti checking the mikes and sound. There is also a glimpse of Parineeti getting ready for the performance, while her hair is being done in the vanity. Parineeti Chopra Kickstarts Her Music Career, Shares Her Joy of Finally Singing on Live Stage (Watch Video).

The post is captioned: “A day in the life of a debutante musician 1. Got a call from @raghavchadha88 to calm my nerves, and it helped 2. First-time on-stage in-ear experience 3. Nope, I was nervous..... and it was hot 4. Can't stress this enough, MUSIC lifts my mood like nothing else. Is that true for anybody else?” “5. In a world full of trends, I love my pink fuzzy chappals/shoes. Comfort >>>> 6. A bundle of nerves as we got into hair and makeup for the first show 7. I believe in my comfortable chappal shoes, I guess not everyone did 8. Right before we walked on stage,” the post added. On January 25, Parineeti announced her singing debut. She has earlier sung the female version of the patriotic song "Teri Mitti", which was written by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Arko. It featured in the 2019 war movie Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti. Parineeti Chopra Announces Her Singing Debut With BTS Video, Says ‘Music Has Always Been My Happy Place’ (Watch Video).

View Parineeti Chopra's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

The 35-year-old actress also has the unplugged track "Matlabi Yariyan" in her discography. This song is from the mystery thriller film The Girl on the Train. It stars Parineeti, Avinash Tiwary, and Aditi Rao Hydari. The actress, who married AAP MP Raghav Chadha in September 2023, also sang her wedding song "O Piya". Meanwhile, on the film front, she was last seen in Mission Raniganj. She next has Amar Singh Chamkila in the pipeline.

