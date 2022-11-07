Bollywood actor-producer John Abraham is playing the arch-enemy to Shah Rukh Khan's titular character in Pathaan. The film's director Siddharth Anand has said that John was the first and only choice for the makers as the character was written keeping John in mind. The director was thrilled when John said yes to 'Pathaan'. Elaborating on the same, the director said, "For 'Pathaan' to be larger than life, we needed to have a towering villain who is equally larger than life. We wanted someone who is ruthless and suave and commands an electric presence on screen. So the villain in Pathaan was written keeping John Abraham in mind." Shah Rukh Khan Sheds Light on Making a Comeback With Pathaan; Shares, ‘ Feels Like Coming Back Home’.

The director further explained that the intense rivalry between the two actors on-screen will be a delight to watch for the audience. He added, "He was our first and only choice, and we were certain that we wanted a villain that they would cherish forever. I'm delighted to see the response that people have showered on John as he takes on Shah Rukh Khan in a blood-soaked, adrenaline-pumping rivalry that will be epic in every sense possible." Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Pushed His Body to Breaking Point for the YRF Actioner, Says Director Siddharth Anand.

Calling John's character a perfect antagonist to Pathaan, Siddharth said, "John is the perfect opposite of Pathaan on screen and we have made their rivalry look deliciously edge of the seat. It will be one hell of a thrilling showdown." Pathaan is set to release theatrically on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

