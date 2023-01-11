Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has started shooting for the sequel of Hasseen Dillruba, which is titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Filmmaker Anand L Rai took to Twitter to announce that the shooting has commenced and also asked Taapsee as to why she hasn't shared the poster yet. Taapsee Pannu Gets Angry at Media on Being Asked About Dobaaraa's Negative Reviews, Says 'Phir Ye Log Bolege Actors Ko Tameez Nahi Hai' (Watch Video).

"O hamari haseen dillruba Aaj shooting shuru ho gai hai "phir aayi hasseen dillruba" kia @taapsee tujhe bola tha na 9 baje poster dalne ke liye..dala kyun nahi abhi tak ? #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba," he wrote. To which Taapsee replied: "Sir i'm not ready yet... Is baar toh le gayi hai character ko @KanikaDhillon! Pata nahi kya kha ke likhi hai yeh kahani. Aur har baar mere saath hi kiyun aesai..PhirAayiHasseenDillruba."

Check Out The Twitter Post Here:

O hamari haseen dillruba 😊Aaj shooting shuru ho gai hai “phir aayi hasseen dillruba” ki… @taapsee tujhe bola tha na 9 baje poster dalne ke liye..dala kyun nahi abhi tak ?🤗 #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba — Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai) January 11, 2023

Haseen Dillruba is a 2021 romantic thriller film directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon. It stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba starred Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in lead roles.

