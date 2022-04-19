Shah Rukh Khan fans have a lot to cheer for as King Khan has now finally Tweeted about his collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The film is officially titled Dunki and is confirmed to release on Christmas next year. The superstar announced the news on Twitter. Now, Taapsee Pannu has also revealed that she is all set to play the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. Thappad actress took to Twitter to share the excitement about this massive collaboration. Dunki Title Announcement Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani Announce Their Film With a Quirky Promo, To Release in Theatres on December 22, 2023! (Watch Video).

Taapsee Pannu to Play the Female Lead in Dunki

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)