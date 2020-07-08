This Nepotism debate is going nowhere and yet it's here to stay. There's no proof that nepotism drove Sushant Singh Rajput to take the fateful step and yet people are convinced that caused his depression. So the debate is raging on! Everyone from Ranbir Kapoor to Alia Bhatt has been dragged in this controversy. Today Pooja Bhatt has given her take on it and also on Kangana Ranaut. As you all are aware the Queen actress has been very vocal about nepotism and Pooja has something to say about her humble beginnings as well. Pooja Bhatt Urges Bollywood Fraternity to Take an Initiative of Cleaning Mumbai’s Film City (Read Tweet)

In a series of tweets, Pooja revealed why blaming the Bhatts of nepotism is quite wrong. She started it with, "Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a ‘family’ that has launched more new talent-actors, musicians & technicians, than the entire film industry combined I can only laugh. Facts don’t find takers. Fiction does." In the following posts, she explained how Sadak 2 has a newcomer in the form of musician Sunil Jeet. Check out her tweets here...

Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a ‘family’ that has launched more new talent-actors,musicians & technicians,than the entire film industry combined I can only laugh.Facts don’t find takers. Fiction does. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020

Once upon a time with Bhatts...

There was a time when the Bhatt’s were accused of having something against established actors & made to feel inferior for only working with/launching newcomers & not chasing stars. And now the same people play the nepotism card? Google & tweet guys & won’t even say think & speak. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020

Kangana's introduction...

As for Kangana Ranaut-She is a great talent,if not she wouldn’t have been launched by Vishesh films in “Gangster”.Yes Anurag Basu discovered her,but Vishesh Films backed his vision & invested in the film. No small feat. Here’s wishing her the very best in all her endeavours. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020

Giving talent a chance...

Even #Sadak2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of @Suniljeet72 A music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment,a dream,a harmonium & a brilliant song called ‘Ishq Kamaal’ that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020

The illustrious finish!

Toh yeh ‘Nepotism’ shabd se kissi aur Ko zalil karne ki koshish karo doston. The people who have found their way into the movies through the springboard we provided over the decades know what we stand for. And if they have forgotten,It’s their tragedy. Not ours.Have a great day! — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020

We wonder if people will finally stop talking about nepotism and be more responsible about what they choose to watch in the theatres. Had the latter been the case Sonchiriya would have definitely earned more than Student Of The Year 2, just saying!

