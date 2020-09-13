Poonam Pandey had announced about her engagement by flaunting her ring along with fiancé Sam Bombay on July 23. Poonam had recently shared pictures on Instagram from the most special day of her life, her wedding day. The actress recently tied the knot with beau Sam Bombay. It was a low-key affair that took place at their residence in Mumbai. In an interview with a leading daily, the actress shared why they opted for a low-key affair and also spilled beans about their honeymoon plans. Poonam Pandey and Beau Sam Bombay Get Married, Couple Shares Beautiful Pictures from Their Ceremony.

Talking to Times of India, Poonam Pandey shared how she and Sam Bombay decided to keep the occasion a low-key affair owing to ongoing crisis. She was quoted as saying, “Amidst the ongoing pandemic and given the sad reports that we read on a daily basis, we decided to spread some joy. The wedding was a private ceremony at our home in Bandra, attended by family and select close friends who danced with us and blessed us. It wasn’t. Sam and I are the most notorious couple! The wedding had to be private considering the COVID-19 situation.” Poonam Pandey Marries Sam Bombay: Here Are 7 Cute Throwback Pictures of the Couple.

Sam Bombay And Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey also spilled beans about her honeymoon plans. She stated, “We are enjoying the honeymoon in our house as of now. But later, we plan to go to LA.” The actress also revealed that she has known Sam for three years and the two have been living together for the past two years. The couple met while working a project. Heartiest congratulations to Poonam and Sam on their wedding!

