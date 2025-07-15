There have been strong rumours that director Priyadarshan is planning a thriller titled Haiwaan, starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, with Akshay reportedly playing a negative character. Now, the veteran filmmaker from Kerala has confirmed both the film and its title by sharing a picture of Akshay and Saif at Lord’s Cricket Ground on his Instagram profile, where the two were seen watching the recently concluded India vs England Test match. His caption read: "Haiwaan — my next film with @akshaykumar and Saif Ali Khan at Lords." ‘Haiwaan’: Amid ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Buzz, Priyadarshan Announces His Upcoming Film With Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan (View Post).

Akshay Kumar has long been a favourite collaborator of Priyadarshan, having worked with him on several successful films - from Hera Pheri and Garam Masala to Bhagam Bhag. He is also set to appear in Priyadarshan’s upcoming projects Bhooth Bangla and Hera Pheri 3.

Haiwaan marks Saif Ali Khan’s first film with the filmmaker. According to reports, Saif plays the protagonist while Akshay takes on the antagonist’s role. The two actors, known for their on-screen camaraderie in buddy films like Yeh Dillagi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and Tashan, will for the first time be seen at moral odds with each other. The film is reportedly going in production only in 2026.

Priyadarshan's Insta Post

So what is Haiwaan all about?

A Rumoured Remake of 'Oppam'

Back in 2024, Priyadarshan had announced plans to remake his 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam in Hindi, with Saif Ali Khan in the lead. The director, known for frequently remaking his own Malayalam hits (as well as others’) in Hindi, had initially cast Bobby Deol in the antagonist’s role.

However, the project stalled, reportedly due to market viability concerns, and was thought to have been shelved. But just weeks ago, fresh reports confirmed that Priyadarshan had revived the remake with a major change: Akshay Kumar would now play the antagonist, replacing Bobby Deol, and the film would be titled Haiwaan. Saif Ali Khan remains attached to the lead role.

What is 'Oppam' About?

Oppam, with a screenplay by Priyadarshan based on a story by Govind Vijayan, stars Mohanlal as a visually impaired man who works as a lift operator and caretaker in a high-rise apartment complex. Though blind, his other senses are highly developed, and he is skilled in both music and martial arts. ‘Hera Pheri 3’: Priyadarshan Says Paresh Rawal Apologised to Him for Quitting the Comedy Franchise, Reveals His ‘Personal Issues’ With Akshay Kumar Are Now Resolved.

Watch the Trailer of 'Oppam':

The story revolves around the murder of a retired judge who is killed by a vengeful criminal (Samuthirakani) he once sentenced. The killer now targets the judge’s daughter, and the blind protagonist must protect her while also being wrongfully pursued by the police for the judge’s murder.

The film was a box office success and widely praised for Mohanlal’s performance, though reviews were mixed overall. The soundtrack, particularly the song “Chinnamma Adi”, was a major hit. Oppam is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

