Global star Priyanka Chopra has been living out of a suitcase for some time now, managing her work commitments in Hyderabad and spending time with her family in Los Angeles. Making time from her Varanasi shoot with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu, PeeCee is finally back home. ‘Varanasi’: Nick Jonas Calls Priyanka Chopra’s Action Drama ‘Incredible’ After Mahesh Babu’s First-Look Reveal (View Poster).

She marked her homecoming with an adorable selfie on social media. Priyanka took to the Stories section of her official Instagram account and uploaded a selfie from what seemed to be the terrace of her Los Angeles home.

Posing against the beautiful backdrop in casual attire, PeeCee was seen making a 'V' sign with her hands.

Expressing her joy of being back at home, she captioned the post with "Home", followed by a red heart and a teary-eyed emoji.

Recently, Priyanka shared that stepping into "Born Hungry" as a producer brought back some memories from her own life, which has been divided between continents.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, PeeCee said that, being someone who has lived between two cultures, she found glimpses from her life in Sash's story of navigating identity across continents.

Priyanka was able to relate to the way Sash attempts to make sense of his identity while moving through different cultures.

Although the Barfi actress added that Sash’s childhood wounds went much deeper than anything she has ever experienced in her own life.

Priyanka told IANS: “Definitely. I mean, I didn't have the struggles that Sash had as a child. That's incomprehensible to me.”

She also talked about the several children who continue to remain trapped in such circumstances. ‘It’s the New Serpenti’: Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Giant Snake Like Necklace in Daring Photoshoot; Nick Jonas Says, ‘Loving the New Jewellery, Babe’ (View Pics and Video).

“There are so many children around the world that their lives don't change and their circumstances don't change. And we see those kids around us every day. I've worked with many of these kids around the world. And I think that to be able to build the life that he did, should and is an inspiration to me every day,” Priyanka added.

