Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been dropping hints about something big coming our way and we have finally learned what that big announcement is going to be. The major update that Priyanka will be dropping soon is about her memoir, Unfinished. Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share a gif collage of her picture from the Miss World win and a snap from her childhood, showcasing her journey. Along with this video, Priyanka wrote 'Unfinished' in her caption. Looking at that, we bet you can't wait to see what the book is going to offer and if we'll have a special teaser of the same releasing soon. YouGov Most Admired Women 2020: Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone Are Only Bollywood Actresses To Make It To The List.

Priyanka Chopra is hands down one of the most influential Indian personalties. From winning the Miss World competition at 18 to becoming a successful Bollywood actress and producer to now taking Hollywood by storm with her work, PeeCe has been unstoppable. The actress had recently revealed that she has finished her memoir as she shared a picture of the printed manuscript and wrote, "Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! #Unfinished... coming soon!" Priyanka Chopra Thrilled to See Printed Pages of Her Memoir 'Unfinished'.

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Post Here:

Giving us a glimpse into what we can expect from her memoir, Priyanka Chopra had earlier said, "Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life." From her fans around the globe to those who are inspired by her, everyone has been looking forward to this book. Priyanka Chopra has been one of those personalities who has made it to TIME magazine's coveted TIME 100, Forbes illustrious list of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women and several other prestigious events and we bet everyone can't wait to decode the mantra of her success from her upcoming memoir.

