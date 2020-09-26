The official list of YouGov 2020 survey is out! Many known names from all walks of life were seen here in the list including Indian celebs like Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sudha Murty, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone in top 20 slots. They joined the likes of other personalities like Jackie Chan, Keanu Reeves, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Malala Yousafzai and more. But if we talk only about World's Most Admired Women 2020 list by YouGov from Bollywood perspective, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are the only two actresses who have made it to the list. Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Get Her First Academy Award Nomination For Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger?.

Global icon, Priyanka grabbed the 15th position on this list. On the other hand, her Bajirao Mastani co-star, Deepika has taken the 16th position in the same. Apart from these two ladies, the only other Indian woman on the list is Sudha Murty. As a chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, an author, teacher and a social worker, she has grabbed the 17th position in this coveted list.

Take a Look at The List:

World's Most Admired Men 2020 (11-20) 11. Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 12. Vladimir Putin 🇷🇺 13. Michael Jordan 🇺🇸 14. Amitabh Bachchan 🇮🇳 15. Donald Trump 🇺🇸 16. Virat Kohli 🇮🇳 17. Shahrukh Khan 🇮🇳 18. Pope Francis 🇦🇷 19. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan 🇹🇷 20. Joko Widodo 🇮🇩https://t.co/4nO3Jrs2Sk pic.twitter.com/T5iQisA89D — YouGov (@YouGov) September 25, 2020

Speaking of the Indian Bollywood celebs in World's Most Admired Men 2020, Big B is on the 14th position. Shah Rukh Khan is on the 17th position. Apart from these celebs, other Indian personalities are PM Narendra Modi on 4th position and cricketer Virat Kohli on 16th position.

