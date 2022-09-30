Prosenjit Chatterjee celebrates his birthday today and what a day to celebrate it. Tomorrow is Panchami, or the fifth day of Navratri. Durga Pujo is here and we are just doubly excited about it. Chatterjee's birthday just adds to it more. Now, Bengal's this superstar is also a stylish one. Whatever he wears, makes him look amazing. So we thought who could be a better person than him to give some style tips to all the men on what to wear this Durga Pujo. So here are five outfits which are Prosenjit Chatterjee approved! Prosenjit Chatterjee Birthday Special: Not Salman Khan But This Bengali Superstar Was The First Choice For Maine Pyar Kiya!.

Saptami Style

Staying simple on the first day of Durga Pujo. As the day dawns, it's time to let the frenzy sink in and this beautiful muted outfit is amazing as Bumba da, as Prosenjit is fondly known in the industry, looks in it.

The Light of Ashtami

Ashtami brings out the devout in you as anjoli is a must. Pair up this red kurta worn by Chatterjee with a golden silk pajama to add the right splash of ethnic class.

Chat up at Maddox Square

Maddox Square is a must-go place during Durga Pujo in Kolkata. For such a hangout with friends, Prosenjit's cool and casual attire is just the thing you should go with.

Neat Nabami

For Nabami, while the heavy worked bandhgala kurta works perfectly in the morning, the splash of bright red in the evening is just what you need. Prosenjit Chatterjee Feels Commercial Cinema Has to Earn Money at the Box Office to Support Arthouse Fare.

Dashing Dashami

This white on white combo adorned by Prosenjit Chatterjee is the perfect finish to this festival as Durga Maa bids adieu.

So if anyone of you are still undecided on what to wear this Durga Pujo, take a leaf out of Prosenjit Chatterjee's stylebook.

