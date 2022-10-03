Durga Ashtami (also written as Durgashtami) is the eighth day of the Navratri or Durgotsav festival in India. Also known as Maha Ashtami or Durga Puja Maha Ashtami, it falls in the Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in September or October. This year Durga Ashtami 2022 will be observed on Monday, October 3rd. Here are lovely Durga Ashtami 2022 images, Subho Maha Ashtami 2022 HD wallpapers, Happy Maha Ashtami messages, GIF images, and Durga Ashtami wishes you can download and send to all your near and dear ones on an all-important day. Subho Ashtami 2022 Wishes & Durga Ashtami HD Images: Wish Happy Maha Ashtami With Messages, Quotes, Wallpapers and SMS to Family & Friends.

Durgashtami is an important day for all Hindus. On this day, Goddess Kali culminated the forehead of Devi Durga and killed Mahishasur, the king of demons. This day is celebrated as a day to signify the victory of good over evil. Also, in the form of Vaishno Devi, Maa Durga annihilated the evil tantric, Bhaironath. As you celebrate Durgashtami 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this auspicious day through WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

On this day, people chant mantras and worship all the weapons and artillery used by Maa Durga to kill Mahishasur. The ritual of worshipping the weapons is known as Astra Puja. Eight other avatars of Maa Durga have also been worshipped to this day, namely Brahmani, Indrani, Vaishnavi, Varahi, Narasinghi, Kameshwari, Maheshwari and Chamunda. Here is a wide range of messages and images to share and wish your loved ones on Durga Ashtami 2022. And if you wish to send lovely Durga Ashtami 2022 WhatsApp stickers on this fun occasion, you can do so by downloading them from Play Store. HERE is the download link!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Durga Provide You With Massive Strength To Overcome All the Obstacles in Life. Happy Durga Ashtami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Auspicious Day Brighten Up Your Life With Happiness, Wealth, Joy and Health. Happy Durga Ashtami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Durga Protects Your Family From Evil and Empowers You With the Light of Knowledge and Truth. Happy Durga Ashtami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope This Durga Ashtami Brings In Good Fortune and Abounding Happiness for You. Happy Durga Ashtami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Blessings of Goddess Durga Bring Eternal Peace and Happiness and Protect You From Wrongdoings and Grant All Your Wishes. Happy Durga Ashtami to You and Your Family.

Devotees worship Maa Durga as Goddess Gauri on this day. They call nine small girls to their home on this day, wash their feet and offer them puri, choley and halwa as a part of the ritual. This ritual is known as Kanjak, and many people end their Navratri fast on this day. Durgashtami ends with Sandhi Puja, which ushers the next day, Maha Navami. Wishing everyone a Happy Durgashtami 2022!

