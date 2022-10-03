Durga Ashtami 2022 will be celebrated on October 3. Observed on the third day of Durga Puja, this commemoration is also known as Maha Ashtami. It is one of the most auspicious days of the five-day long Pujo celebration. Celebrated on the eighth day of the nine-day Hindu festival of Sharad Navaratri, Maha Ashtami 2022 is sure to be celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. Various traditional practices are undertaken on this day - including conducting the annual Sandhi Puja 2022. The celebration of Pujo is considered to be a fun and auspicious community affair and to mark this day, many people share Happy Durga Ashtami wishes and messages, Happy Maha Ashtami 2022 greetings, WhatsApp messages and Subho Maha Ashtami 2022 images and HD wallpapers with family and friends. Durga Puja 2022 Dates in Kolkata: When Is Subho Sasthi, Maha Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami? Get a Day-Wise Full Calendar.

The celebration of Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja, which is very similar to Maha Saptami Puja except for Prana Pratishtha, which is done only once on Maha Saptami. The auspicious Sandhi Puja is also conducted on Durga Ashtami. The time window of the last 24 minutes of Ashtami Tithi and the first 24 minutes of Navami Tithi is known as Sandhi Time or the holy juncture during Durga Puja. Sandhi Puja is conducted in this hour and is considered to be the culmination point and the most important ritual of Durga Puja. As we prepare to celebrate Durga Ashtami 2022, here are some Happy Durga Ashtami wishes and messages, Happy Maha Ashtami 2022 greetings, WhatsApp messages and Subho Maha Ashtami 2022 images and HD wallpapers that you can share with your loved ones. Happy Durga Puja 2022 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Greetings and Wallpapers To Share With Your Family and Friends.

Subho Durga Ashtami 2022 Greetings and Wishes

Subho Durga Ashtami 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Coming of Maa Durga, the Embodiment of Shakti, Bring an End to All Pain and Anguish. Wishing You a Pleased Durga Ashtami Celebration.

Subho Durga Ashtami 2022 Greetings

Subho Durga Ashtami 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Ka Tyohaar Aaaya Hai, Anginat Khushiyan Laya Hai, Har Manokamna Poori Ho Aapki, Vardaani Ka Ashish Chhaaya Hai. Wishing You a Happy Durga Ashtami.

Subho Durga Ashtami 2022 Wishes

Subho Durga Ashtami 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shubh Durga Ashtami to Everybody. May This Festival Fill Your Life With New Joys and Positive Energy.

Subho Durga Ashtami 2022 Greetings and Messages

Subho Durga Ashtami 2022 Greetings and Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Durga Ashtami 2022 Ki Hardik Shubh Kamnayein!

Subho Durga Ashtami 2022 Wishes and Images

Greetings for Subho Durga Ashtami 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Blessings of Goddess Durga Bring Eternal Peace and Happiness and Protect You From Wrongdoings and Grant All Your Wishes. Happy Durga Ashtami.

The occasion of Maha Ashtami is also celebrated as Durga Ashtami, the second last day of Navaratri in various other parts of the country. Nine small pots are installed and nine Shaktis of Durga are invoked in them, signifying the nine forms of Goddess Durga that are revered on Maha Ashtami. Subho Maha Ashtami 2022!

