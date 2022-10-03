Durga Ashtami is also known as Maha Ashtami. It is the eighth day of Navratri and the second last day of Durga Puja. It is Navratri's most auspicious day; this year, Durga Ashtami 2022 falls on Monday, October 3rd. People celebrate this day with a lot of zeal and greet their near and dear ones with Shubho Maha Ashtami greetings and messages. Here's a collection of Subho Ashtami 2022 wishes, Happy Durga Ashtami 2022 images, Subho Ashtami HD wallpapers, Subho Maha Ashtami 2022 wishes in Bengali, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status and a lot more to celebrate the day with family and friends. Durga Ashtami 2022 Date in Kolkata: When Is Maha Ashtami and Sandhi Puja? Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Puja Vidhi on the Auspicious Day.

Maha Ashtami falls on the eighth day of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in September or October. Durga Ashtami is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm all over the country. The celebrations begin with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja. On this day, the weapons used by Maa Durga during the battle with Mahishasur are worshipped. Also, nine small pots are installed, and nine Shaktis of Maa Durga are invoked.

In some regions, it is believed that Maa Chamunda appeared on the forehead of Maa Durga on this day and annihilated the demons Chanda, Munda and Rakhtabij, who were associated with Mahishasur. As a part of the rituals of the day, 64 yoginis and Ashta Shakti are worshipped on this day. The Ashta Shakti worshipped are Brahmani, Maheshwari, Kaumari, Vaishnavi, Varahi, Narasingha, Indrani and Chamunda. Here are HD Images and wallpapers of Maa Durga and her different avatars that you can download and send to your friends and family as greetings for the auspicious day.

On this day, devotees end their Navratri Fast with Kanjak Pujan. During Kanjak Pujan, nine young girls are honoured, worshipped and offered halwa, puri and chana. They are considered to be the nine avatars of Maa Durga. Devotees wash their feet and welcome them into their homes. As you perform the Kanjak Pujan on Durga Ashtami 2022, here are HD Images and Wallpapers that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as greetings for the day. Wishing everyone Shubho Ashtami 2022!

