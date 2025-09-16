A court in Punjab's Bathinda has again summoned actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut in a defamation case over her remark against an elderly woman farmer protester, and directed the BJP MP to appear at the earliest, with the next hearing scheduled on September 29. Farmers’ Protest Defamation Case: Punjab Court Summons Kangana Ranaut Again Over Her Remark Against Elderly Woman Farmer Protester; Hearing on September 29.

SC Declines Kangana Ranaut’s Plea in Defamation Case

The development comes days after the Supreme Court refused to entertain her petition to quash the proceedings against her. Before the Apex Court, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed her plea. "There are specific allegations against the petitioner, who is a celebrity, that false and defamatory imputations by her in the retweet have dented the respondent's reputation and lowered her in her own estimation, as also in the eyes of others. Therefore, filing of the complaint to vindicate her rights cannot be termed mala fide," Justice Tribhuvan Singh Dahiya of the High Court had observed.

Kangana Ranaut Summoned Over Farmer Defamation Tweet

The defamation complaint against the BJP's Member of Parliament was filed by Mahinder Kaur (73) of Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Bathinda district, alleging that Kangana had defamed her in a post on the social media platform X by identifying her wrongly as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh fame and implying that such women could be hired to protest for INR 100. In her retweet, Kangana had commented: "Ha ha ha, she is the same dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful Indian... And she is available for 100 rupees. Pakistani jurno's have hijacked international PR for India in an embarrassing way. We need our own people to speak for us internationally." Did Kangana Ranaut Reveal Big Secrets About PM Narendra Modi? PIB Fact Check Flags Fake AI-Generated Videos.

Kaur Claims Kangana Ranaut’s Tweet Caused Public Ridicule and Distress

This was in reference to a post by Gautam Yadav, which carried the photograph of the complainant, Kaur, who contended that the defamatory content not only hurt her pride and honour, but also lowered her reputation among fellow protestors. Kaur said she belonged to a farming family, actively participated in the farmers' agitation, and that the remarks made by Kangna had subjected her to public ridicule and caused mental distress. On February 22, 2022, the judicial magistrate in Bathinda issued a summons asking Kangana to appear before the court. Aggrieved by the lower court order, Kangana had approached the High Court first and later the Apex Court, contending that the trial court had misapplied Section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2025 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).