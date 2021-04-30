The trailer of Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has crossed over 70 million views across platforms. The trailer has scaled the number one spot on YouTube and is at the third spot on Twitter. Radhe Song Dil De Diya Out! Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez Steal Your Heart With Their Sizzling Dance Moves (Watch Video).

Radhe co-stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash, and is directed by Prabhu Deva. Slated to open on Eid, May 13, the film will open in big screens as well as be launched on the digital pay-per-view channel ZeePlex. Radhe Trailer: 5 Seeti-Maar Dialogues of Salman Khan From the Actioner That Are Massy AF!

Check Out the Trailer Below:

"Salman Khan's films are synonymous with mega-blockbusters that end up being the nationwide trends," noted Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer, Zee Studios.

