Music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav, has offered financial help to actor Rajpal Yadav in light of his struggles. Rajpal Yadav is known for his work in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hungama, Welcome, and others. While his on-screen journey has been filled with comic brilliance and memorable performances, his recent personal challenges brought attention to the importance of standing by artists beyond the stage and screen. ‘Mere Paas Paise Nahin Hain’: Rajpal Yadav Breaks Down Before Surrendering in Cheque Bounce Case; Delhi High Court Rejects Further Relief.

Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav Offers INR 1.11 Cr Support

Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav, who is the owner of GemTunes Music, stepped forward to support actor Rajpal Yadav with financial assistance of INR 1.11 crore. Talking about the same, the producer said, “Rajpal ji has given immeasurable joy to audiences and has been an integral part of Indian cinema. This support is not about money, it is about standing with a fellow human being in his time of need. Our industry is a family, and families hold each other when it matters the most”.

Rajpal Yadav’s Cheque Bounce Case

Rajpal Yadav is currently facing financial and legal stress tied to a long-running cheque bounce case. The dispute dates back to around 2010, when the actor and his wife borrowed roughly INR 5 crore from a company to finance his directorial project Ata Pata Laapata. After the movie failed commercially, the duo struggled to repay the loan, and several cheques issued against the debt bounced, triggering legal action under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Over the years, due to interest and penalties, the outstanding amount ballooned to an estimated INR 9 crore. Sonu Sood Extends Help to Rajpal Yadav After He Surrenders in INR 9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case, Calls for Industry Support (View Post)

Court Orders Rajpal Yadav to Surrender

Despite multiple deadlines and extensions granted by the Delhi High Court, he repeatedly failed to clear the dues. A few days ago, the court refused any further relief and directed him to surrender to Tihar Jail to serve a six-month sentence related to the case.

