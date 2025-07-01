Actress and model Shefali Jariwala, who became a household name after her performance in the music video "Kaanta Laga", passed away in Mumbai on June 27 at the age of 42. Though initial reports suggested that the actress died due to cardiac arrest, Mumbai Police and her family members are yet to confirm the actual cause of her death. Her untimely demise has left many in the entertainment industry in shock. Preliminary medical reports revealed that the actress died due to low blood pressure, cardiac arrest, and a severe gastric condition. Days after Shefali's passing, Rakhi Sawant shared her reaction on social media, but the post drew criticism from netizens who found it insensitive, especially since the two were known to be close friends. Shefali Jariwala Death: Was Low Blood Pressure Due to Fasting the Reason Behind Actress’ Sudden Passing? Here’s What Mumbai Police Said.

What Did Rakhi Sawant Say About Shefali Jariwala’s Demise

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday (June 30), Rakhi Sawant reacted to the sudden passing of Shefali Jariwala and expressed her grief over the heartbreaking news. Remembering the late actress, Rakhi spoke about the lesson she learned from her untimely demise and urged others not to skip meals, warning that it could lead to low blood pressure. Talking in Hindi, Rakhi said, "Just got to know about Shefali's passing. Now, I am so scared that whenever I feel hungry, I'll just have my food."

She continued, "Shefali, miss you. Got to know that Shefali's BP was low and she was on an empty stomach that day. Bollywood mai khoobsurat dikhe ke lie kya kya karna padta hai hame tyaag. (In Bollywood, we've to sacrifice so much to look beautiful). I've been hungry my whole life, but now I will eat as I please. Chole, dal, roti sabji, I've started eating properly. I don't wish to stay hungry. I don't care how I look, fat or not, just accept me the way I am. If I remain slim, my BP will go down, do you understand this. Everyone has different hormones, so there shouldn't be any bodyshaming."

Rakhi Rawant on Shefali Jariwala’s Untimely Demise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

She urged girls to eat something whenever they feel hungry, whatever it may be. The Main Hoon Na actress also urged everyone to hit the gym and work out regularly. She said that after what happened with Shefali, she felt extremely scared and mentioned that there is no one to even help her as she lives alone in Dubai.

Netizens Lash Out at Rakhi Sawant for Her Reaction to Shefali Jariwala’s Passing

However, Rakhi's reaction and message after Shefali Jariwala's death deeply upset netizens who felt that the actress was being very insensitive. Users said that not everything is meant to be turned into content. Using someone's name so many times and speculating about the cause of their death did not seem appropriate to them.

A user wrote, "Let her rest. Let her family grieve. It's not your story to keep spinning", while another user commented, "Very insensitive, Rakhi. Not expected from you, especially when she is close to you." Shefali Jariwala Death Probe: Actress Consumed Anti-Ageing Tablets on Empty Stomach, Resulting in Low Blood Pressure That Led to Her Death, Says Mumbai Police.

Netizens Bash Rakhi Sawant for Her Insensitive Comments Following Shefali Jariwala’s Passing

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shefali Jariwala, who shot to fame with "Kaanata Laga" also made a brief appearance in Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan's film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi in 2004. She also featured in reality shows like Nach Baliye 5, Nach Baiye 7 and Bigg Boss 13.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2025 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).