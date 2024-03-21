Actress Rakul Preet Singh shared a sneak peek into her 'well-spent evening' playing golf on Thursday. The diva took to Instagram Stories and shared videos of herself playing golf. She was wearing a black T-shirt, white shorts, and black sports shoes. She rounded off the look with a grey visor cap and tied her hair in a high ponytail. She captioned the videos as: "#golflover Evening spent well." Rakul Preet Singh Amps Up the Glam Quotient in a Cream-Coloured One Piece Dress With Intricate Patterns (View Pics).

Another video showed Rakul sitting in her car and sweating. It was captioned "And now dead." Earlier in the day, she shared an unseen picture from her wedding day with her husband and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. It was captioned: "And it's already a month. Time has flown by, and so will life!! Love ya to the moon and back. Here is to dancing away our entire life."

The duo got married in Goa on February 21. Meanwhile, on the work front, she has Meri Patni Ka Remake and Indian 2 in the pipeline.

