Ram Gopal Varma Jokes That He Has Been Tested Positive for Coronavirus on April Fools Day, Later Apologises (View Tweets)

The coronavirus outbreak is real and slowly and steadily it's spreading around the globe. Talking specifically about India, the total number of positive cases till now stands at more than 1600, which is not a good sign. It was Bollywood singer, Kanika Kapoor who was the first one in the tinsel town to get infected by the deadly bug. And while the world is fighting against it, filmmaker, Ram Gopal Verma recently tweeted claiming that his doctor has tested him positive with the virus and he has corona. But then the man who is known for his baseless statements almost all the time was not serious this time too. Rohit Pathak Locks Himself Up to Prepare for Ram Gopal Varma Film.

Well, after his corona tweet, RGV within a few minutes confirmed that he was joking and it was an April Fools Day prank. Further, the Satya director also apologised via another tweet saying that the 'joke was on him'. "Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I didn't offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them," he wrote. We do understand the personality trait of RGV, but we guess this was not the right time. Did Prince Charles Contract Coronavirus from Kanika Kapoor During Her UK Visit? Here's The Fact Check Of The Viral Pictures.

Check Out Ram Gopal Verma's Tweet Below:

My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

Satya Director's Saach:

Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s a April Fool joke 😳 it’s his fault and not mine — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

And Here's The Apology:

Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I dint offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

Sorry but not sorry, the world is currently fighting against coronavirus and at such a need of the hour, something like this is the least anyone would want to see. But we are glad that RGV atleast apologised and made things clear. Phew... Stay tuned!