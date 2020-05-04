Ranbir Kapoor Immerses Rishi Kapoor’s Ashes in Mumbai’s Banganga Tank (Watch Video)

Ranbir Kapoor Immers Rishi Kapoor’s Ashes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's ashes were immersed in Mumbai's Banganga tank on Sunday. A lot of pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Rishi Kapoor's son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, along with the late star's wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, are seen performing the final rites at Banganga tank here. Rishi Kapoor Funeral: Inside Pictures of Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt From The Late Actor’s Last Rites.

Actress Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were also present with the Kapoor family. Earlier in the day, a prayer meet was held at the Kapoors' residence. Rishi Kapoor’s Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Finally Reaches Mumbai to Accompany Mom Neetu Kapoor and Brother Ranbir Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor died in a Mumbai hospital on April 30. He was 67 and had been battling leukemia.