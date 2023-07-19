Bollywood's heartthrob and Mumbai City FC co-owner Ranbir Kapoor called his wife and actress Alia Bhatt "very competitive", and said he would avoid playing a football match with her. During the Mumbai City FC jersey launch, Ranbir had a candid conversation with sports anchor Mayanti Langer and revealed that the opponent he would never play against was none other than his wife Alia. Ranbir Kapoor Allegedly Harassed By A Fan Who Tries To Click A Selfie With Him.

Asked who the one player was who he would never play with, he said: "She is very competitive and if I beat her, I know that I'll be hearing about it for a long time and she'll really sulk. So I think I would avoid playing with her." Langer then suggested that if Alia won, she would have a better and longer celebration than him. To which he replied, "Exactly. So, I'm screwed both ways." Reacting to her cousin's answer, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote in Instagram Stories: "The family that kicks together; sticks together! Loved the second answer, Ranbir!"

Talking about his love for football, Ranbir recounted: "I mean, it takes me back to school when I was in the fourth or fifth grade. I was pretty below average in everything I did, in studies, in dramatics. But when I joined the school football team, I think that's really where I found an identity, a personality for myself. I think sports really teaches us a lot in life." The 40-year-old actor added: "And I remember the first time my name came in the newspaper was because I scored a goal for Bombay Scottish for an inter-school football championship."