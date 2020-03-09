Rangoli Chandel Asks Twitter the Difference Between Slapping and Spanking, Gets Scolded by Kangana Ranaut for Oversharing

Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel and Twitter combined is a force of nature. The actress' sibling often makes headlines because of the no-holds-barred opinions she dishes out on a regular basis. She has started a whole new debate about consent, abuse and BDSM on Twitter with her latest array of words. The discussion started when Rangoli shared her thoughts on Taapsee Pannu's latest film, Thappad, and the debate it has started. "I think if my partner slaps me I will leave him temporarily send him out of the house and make him live alone for months or years, may not leave him forever if he suffers him mistake and apologies," Rangoli wrote.

Minutes after hitting the send button on this tweet, she wrote, "I asked Kangana she said she will probably demolish someone who slaps her but she likes when her partner spanks her, I was confused I asked what is spanking? She said it’s like a slap only but not on face cheek but on butt cheek .... oh!! Now I am even more confused (sic)"

"Dear friends I want to know is it ok for your partner to slap your butt cheek but not your cheek, why face cheek gets more privileges than butt cheeks? why butt cheek being treated like an outsider?" Rangoli further wrote.

Rangoli got scolded by Kangana for oversharing:

Kangana just called and scolded me for writing our private conv here,she said all I was trying to say is an act is not imp intensions are, if intentions are wrong forget a slap even a gaze can kill a beautiful relationship, so if slap was not directed at you but was amistake.cont — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 8, 2020

Well, of course, the obvious answer was consent. And Twitterati actually replied with the same. But things got murky when a news publication wrote an open letter to the actress.

Rangoli hit back with the choicest of abuses.

No wonder all 10th fails are jurnos,bloody fool first understand sarcasm people with rats IQ telling my sister about consent who coined the the term No means No, also read in detail what I said about intension behind the act also we are taking about..cont https://t.co/PlfGeL9Quc — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 9, 2020

She also wrote,

Cont... a relationship, I specifically mentioned Kangana spoke about ‘Her man’ a dumb idiot will tell us what we should do in our relationship, your feminism is feminism and the girl who single handedly brought this to India need lessons from you ... ? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 9, 2020

Aand Finally THIS

Swara ki masturbation inko woman empowerment lagti hai Kangana apne partner ke saath spanking kare ya BDSM salon tum use bataoge feminism kya hai, do kaudi ke bikau jurnos, jake halat dekho apni, mummy papa pocket money na de toh gutter mein gere miloge chillar saale... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 9, 2020

Well, the world has not changed a bit. Kangana continues to be a stellar actress. And Rangoli continues to be entertaining and controversial on Twitter.