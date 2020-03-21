Rani Mukerji Birthday Special: Veer Zaara, Black, Bunty Aur Babli and Other Popular Films of The Actress That Are Must-Watch

Rani Mukerji (Photo Credits: File Image)

Rani Mukerji turns 42 today! The Bollywood actress has been ruling the industry since years now. Married to producer, Yash Chopra, the actress is also a hands-on mother to her baby girl, Adira. She now decided to do selective films so that she can give extra time to her child. However, the bong beauty has some amazing roles in her kitty. Below are listed some of the much-loved roles of the gorgeous and talented star that are truly entertaining. Rani Mukerji on Married Actresses Being Stereotyped: ‘Let the Work Do the Talking’.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai-

Rani had just entered the film industry and landed this into this role, Tina. She romanced Shah Rukh Khan in this film. Her short but sweet role won hearts.

Saathiya-

She plays Dr Suhani in this film, who elopes and gets married to her lover. The actress has wonderfully portrayed the character who struggles with the aftermath of this impromptu decision.

Hum Tum-

She plays the role of Rhea Prakash who falls in love with her best friend. Her short hair cut became a rage during the time and so did her on-screen chemistry with Saif Ali Khan.

Veer Zaara-

She plays a lawyer named Saamiya Siddiqui, who gets involved into the cross-border love story of Veer and Zaara. Rani stood out in this film despite it being revolved around Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's roles.

Black-

Rani Mukerji did a commendable job in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Her role Michelle McNally, inspired by Helen Keller, is easily one of her best ones. She also matched her energy with the mega star, Amitabh Bachchan.

Bunty Aur Babli-

Her role Vimmy aka Babli is one of the most loved ones. As the sequel is just around the corner, one just cannot imagine anybody else in the role of Babli other than Rani.

No One Killed Jessica-

She plays the role of journalist named Meera Gaity. Her powerful role in this film was sort of a comeback for those who missed the 'old' Rani.

Hichki-

She plays a school teacher , Naina Mathur, who suffers from Tourette syndrome. She acted out the mannerisms perfectly and uninhibitedly for this role.

Mardaani 2-

Rani returned as the fierce cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy that she earlier portrayed in Mardaani. This time it was extra determination and power that was seen in this portrayal.

These were some of the roles of Rani that are like the milestones of her career. She will be next seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 along with Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh. We wish her a wonderful year ahead.