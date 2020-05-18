Ranveer Singh Shares a Childhood Throwback From When 'WWF Was Life' As He Poses Channeling His Inner Hulk Hogan (View Pic)

Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus pandemic has now put India in its fourth phase of lockdown. With everyone quarantined at home, social media has been the much-needed respite. This lockdown time is being utilised by many for to take a trip down memory lane and share some amazing throwbacks on social media. Celebrities such as Deepika Padukone have been sharing with their fans some amazing old pictures from their school days. Recently, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to post a fun throwback picture from his childhood where he's seen showing off how big a fan of WWF he was. Ranveer Singh's Khilji From Padmaavat Is Hanging Out With Mogambo, Crime Master Gogo, Gabbar In This Art Work Shared By The Actor.

In his new Instagram post, the actor is seen flaunting his Hulk Hogan poster and posing alongside it, recreating the same pose. Sharing the cute picture, Ranveer wrote, "Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you!” #mondayfeeling throw it way back to when #WWF was life had a poster on my wall of The Immortal @hulkhogan." Singh's fans are loving this throwback and couldn't get enough of it as they left comments saying cute he looked in his WWF avatar. Ranveer Singh's '83 To Not Release On OTT Platform, Will Make Its Way to Theatres First (View Tweet).

Check Out Ranveer Singh's Post Here:

This is not the first time Ranveer has shared a childhood picture of himself. Previously, we have seen throwback snaps of the actor where he is seen chilling with his sister. We bet his wifey, Deepika is sure to leave a cute comment on this adorable post soon. The couple has been quarantining at their Mumbai residence and have been sharing all their culinary escapades with us on social media.