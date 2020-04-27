Ranveer Singh's '83 To Not Release On OTT Platform, Will Make Its Way to Theatres First (View Tweet)

Ranveer Singh in 83 The Film (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the businesses around the globe to a standstill. In India, the government has imposed lockdown in the country until 3rd May 2020 and there's no way cinema halls will be allowed to start functioning anytime soon, OTT platforms are eager to make the most of this situation. They are excited to have more releases under their wings which would further help them boost their profits during the shutdown period. Earlier we read reports of how Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb could hit the digital space directly, and also the same news was floating around Ranveer Singh's '83.

But hey, before you scream NO from the top of your lungs, hear us out. The producers of '83 have already denied these claims and have insisted on going for a theatrical release if and when it happens. When Bollywood Hungama got in touch with Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar, he denied the possibility of having an OTT release directly.

"There is no truth to these reports. '83 has been made for the big-screen experience. Right now, there's no intention or interest of the directors or we as the producers of taking these films to the small screen. If the situation deteriorates rapidly or there is no visibility of normalcy even after six months, we will evaluate then. But right now, we are all quite positive and I foresee that between next 4 to 6 months, cinema halls will start operating. So that's the hope and mind-set which we currently have," he clarified. And now, even Taran Adarsh has confirmed the same stating that '83 will not release on any digital platform. 83: Ranveer Singh's Next with Kabir Khan Most Likely to Release on the Date India Lifted Its First World Cup.

So let's keep praying for things to get back to normal in the next coming days. And till then there are tons of options that are available on digital platforms and we bet those will be sufficient. Stay tuned!