Ranveer Singh's Khilji From Padmaavat Is Hanging Out With Mogambo, Crime Master Gogo, Gabbar In This Art Work Shared By The Actor

Ranveer Singh took to his Twitter handle and shared a cool graphic art. The cartooned avatars of all the popular villains of Bollywood are chilling out together in the pic he shared. The artist behind this cool picture is Jayesh Phadnis. So nice of Ranveer to take notice of the artwork and share it on his Insta. The picture, along with Ranveer Singh's Alauddin Khilji from Padmaavat, includes iconic villains like Mogambo, Gabbar, Sultan Mirza, Kancha Cheena, Crime Master Gogo. Ranveer Singh's '83 To Not Release On OTT Platform, Will Make Its Way to Theatres First (View Tweet).

If you notice, there is something funny happening in the comments section as well. Ranveer's trainer Lloyd Stevens is worried about the actor having KFC. Even in a cartoon. That's funny. Ranveer Singh Turns Joe Exotic in This Edited Insta Pic and We Are Already Imagining Seeing Him in the Tiger King Biopic.

Check Out Ranveer Singh's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Ain’t nuin but a gangsta party 🤣 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on May 10, 2020 at 8:49pm PDT

Ranveer's path to play the role of Alauddin Khilji was not all glorious. The actor got too deep into playing the menacing character in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

"A really strange incident happened of camera. Someone made a mistake on set, I turned towards that person and I was going to physically assault that person as Allaudin Khilji and then was I calmed myself down. I was like, “Dude, this shit is not real”. Suddenly my instinctive reaction was the character's and not mine. I was having evil thoughts and I thought I am going crazy because I wasn’t doing enough Ranveer things so I started with calling my mom and telling her what I am feeling, followed by my best friends. They started coming home after I came from work and spending time with me and that was very helpful. I was able to talk to them and counsel me," Ranveer said in an interview.