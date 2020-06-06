Ranveer Singh Wakes Up From a Nap to Join Ayushmann Khurrana on a Live Session But Takes an Early Exit Saying 'Bhabhi Daant Rahi Hain’ (Watch Video)

Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

Bollywood's most talented actors today, Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana recently got into an impromptu Insta-live session and it looks it didn't go far too well for Ranveer. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana held an Instagram Live with his fans and got Ranveer to join in although, the '83 star seemed to have woken up from a nap as he joined the call and soon even got a scolding from wifey Deepika Padukone for his 'high-volume' chat. It was a treat for fans to see Ayushmann and Ranveer chat together as buddies and we bet they wanted more. Deepika Padukone Shares Whatsapp Family Group Screenshot and It Is All About Showering Love on Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer who had just woken up from his sleep, showed off his out of the bed look and his long lockdown locks. Ayushmann too taking inspiration from Singh, soon showed off his a grown out hair. The duo seemed to be chatting with a lot of excitement until Ranveer was seen saying that he'll have to hang up because of Deepika. In the live session video, he's seen saying, "OK bye bye bye. Bhabhi daant rahi hain, kehrai hai main zoom call karrai hu, chilla mat (Your sister-in-law is scolding me. She is saying I am on a Zoom chat, don’t speak so loudly).

Check Out Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh's Live Session:

Ranveer Singh joining Ayushmann Khurrana live on Instagram ♥️ _ He just woke up 🤣♥️ pic.twitter.com/OeHQQdSXeM — RanveerSingh TBT | #83🏏♥️ (@RanveerSinghtbt) June 5, 2020

It was certainly a sweet interaction as Ayushmann was even seen telling Ranveer, " “I love you and I miss you.” From their recent live sesssion, we have to say we deserve to see this amazing duo in a film together soon. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap Don Funky Prints and Promote ‘Gender Fluidity’ With Pride (View Post).

With the coronavirus lockdown continuing on, the Insta-live sessions have become quite common and recently we saw Ranveer join footballer Sunil Chhetri for a chat. The duo had an amazing conversation and one of the cutest moments was also when Deepika crashed their session to leave a cute comment saying, 'I love you baby' to Ranveer.