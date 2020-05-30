Deepika Padukone Shares Whatsapp Family Group Screenshot and It Is All About Showering Love on Ranveer Singh

Deepika, Ranveer's WhatsApp Chat (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram page to share a glimpse of her life. It was not a floral picture, or a cloth she put up for auction, or even a selfie this time. In a rare occurrence, she shared a screenshot of her family WhatsApp group. She cropped out what the name of the group is but the content is very interesting. Presumably, everyone in the Bhavnani family (Ranveer's side of the fam) and the Padukone fam were praising Ranveer. We also got to know how Deepika has saved her husband's name on her phone. He is 'Handsome'. Deepika Padukone Gives a Tight Kiss to Ranveer Singh, Says Her Hubby Has ‘World’s Most Squishable Face’

The actress wrote in the caption, "And this is how we roll... Whenever anyone in the family has a big day, the rest of us tune in.Like in the case above."

Deepika explained that Ranveer was being praised for an interview he did recently. "Similarly there are times when we get pulled up or get given feedback on what we could have done differently or better. And that to us is the most valuable," she added. Of course, the family talking about Ranveer's interview with Indian football legend Sunil Chetri.

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Post Here:

In the aforementioned interview, Ranveer made quite a few candid confessions. For instance, he revealed that his father once advised him that he is spending way too much money on buying flowers for Deepika. "I remember my father once turned around and said, ‘do you realise how much money you are spending on flowers?’ and I replied, ‘Lakshmi ke avatar me chappar faad ke aayenge.’ I used to feel that she is way away from my league. So, I did everything during the courting period," the Bajirao Mastani actor said.