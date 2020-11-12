Taapsee Pannu is all set to play the role of a sprinter in the upcoming film titled Rashmi Rocket. The actress who would be seen playing the titular role, had started prepping for the sprinter act amid lockdown. In an interview with a leading tabloid, Taapsee shared how she had a rigorous two-month prep. She had started training in January to March as the film was supposed to go on floors in March-end in Kutch. However, owing to the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the shooting had to be delayed and it was just earlier this week when the team started shooting for the film in Pune. Taapsee reveals how difficult it was for her to maintain the fitness levels as the shooting was delayed. Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu’s Sports Drama To Go On Floors In November!

Taapsee Pannu was quoted as saying, “Training after lockdown is mentally exhausting. I was shooting for my Tamil film, Haseen Dilruba and simultaneously training. Food limitations are far too many. My body went through quite a shock because the diet was completely altered,” reports Mid-Day. The actress also revealed how she doesn’t want to let down the makers who invested deeply for her training process. About it she further stated, “It’s a big scale film. The producers have monetarily and emotionally invested in me and shown such faith and patience, that I don’t want to let them down.” Taapsee Pannu Signs Rashmi Rocket; Becomes the Actress with Most Number of Sports-Based Movies in Bollywood.

Rashmi Rocket revolves around the life of a Kutch-based girl who identifies how good she is as am athlete. Taapsee Pannu, to portray her character perfectly, is also drawing inspiration from sprinters Dutee Chand and Hima Das. She states, “I have been observing Indian and international athletes and their running patterns, body forms and style.” Be it any role, Taapsee has aced it with her sheer acting skills. We just cannot wait to see her in Akarsh Khurana-directed venture that is expected to be released in 2021.

