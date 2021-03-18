Ratna Pathak Shah turns 64 today (March 18). She is best known for her work in television, theatre and Bollywood films. She rose to prominence after getting featured in the hit TV serial Idhar Udhar back in the 1980s. She is one of those rare kind of actors, who can handle their craft with respect. Having said that, she is best known for her iconic performance as Maya Sarabhai in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Ratna Pathak Shah Birthday: 6 Savage Maya Sarabhai Dialogues That Make For Brutally Satisfying Burns You Want to Use in Real Life.

Apart from these, she has also appeared in various movies including the coming-of-age romantic drama Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008, the action-comedy Golmaal 3 in 2010, romantic-comedy Ek Mai Aur Ekk Tu in 2012, comedy-drama Khoobsurat in 2014, the family-drama Kapoor and Sons in 2016 and the widely acclaimed black-comedy Lipstick Under My Burkha in 2017. And as she celebrates her birthday today, let's hear some of her powerful and honest real-life quotes. Ratna Pathak Shah Birthday: 7 Best Dialogues Of Maya Sarabhai That Will Infuse Some Sophistication in You!

On 1975s film, Sholay Being Called one of India's Best Films...

Ratna Pathak Shah (Photo Credits: Latestly)

When a Woman Wants Something She Doesn't Stop...

Ratna Pathak Shah (Photo Credits: Latestly)

Create A Life With Purpose...

Ratna Pathak Shah (Photo Credits: Latestly)

On the Unfair Wage System in Bollywood...

Ratna Pathak Shah (Photo Credits: Latestly)

On the Poor Writing in Indian Films...

Ratna Pathak Shah (Photo Credits: Latestly)

On How India is Still Backdated From Other Countries...

Ratna Pathak Shah (Photo Credits: Latestly)

On People Willing to Stay on the Sets and Slog for Very Little Money...

Ratna Pathak Shah (Photo Credits: Latestly)

On How Patriarchy Affects Both Men and Women...

Ratna Pathak Shah (Photo Credits: Latestly)

On her Beautiful Marriage and Bond with Naseeruddin Shah...

Ratna Pathak Shah (Photo Credits: Latestly)

On Playing Maya Sarabhai but also Equally Relating to Monisha...

Ratna Pathak Shah (Photo Credits: Latestly)

As a person, Ratna Pathak Shah is intelligent and extremely outspoken. Her liberal and straight-forward attitude towards everything proves how she is a rare kind of actor amongst all.

To round up this article, let's go back to another real-life quote of Ratna Pathak Shah which says why we should admire her. "We are the last of the bloody liberals left. Today, girls are doing karwa - chauth that's what we fought against! Today, girls as young as two are wearing hijabs. Muslim boys are growing beards claiming it's a sense of identity. We lived in much more liberal times where you were expected to have your own opinion. Now, everyone wants to have one opinion, which is a dangerous thing for us!" Many Many Happy Returns of the Day to her!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2021 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).