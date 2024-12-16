It was with profound grief that millions of fans learned about the passing of the legendary Ustad Zakir Hussain. The tabla maestro, son of the equally iconic late Allah Rakha, passed away on 15 December at the age of 73 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. A towering figure in Indian music and widely regarded as one of the greatest tabla players of all time, Zakir Hussain was also famously associated with the immortal catchphrase "Wah Taj!" from the Brooke Bond Taj Mahal tea advertisement, which he performed memorably in the early ’90s. But did you know he also ventured into acting? RIP Zakir Hussain: Viral Scene of Tabla Maestro’s ‘Jugalbandi’ With Dev Patel as Boxer From 'Monkey Man' Resurfaces Online (Watch Video).

Although Zakir Hussain’s acting credits were relatively sparse, one of his most prominent roles was in Heat and Dust (1983), a British drama film produced under the iconic Merchant Ivory banner. Directed by James Ivory and based on Ruth Prawer Jhabvala’s novel of the same name (with a screenplay written by Jhabvala herself), the film featured a stellar ensemble cast, including the late Shashi Kapoor, Greta Scacchi, Julie Christie, Julian Glover, Madhur Jaffrey, Ratna Pathak Shah, and others. Despite already being a celebrated figure in the world of music, Zakir Hussain delivered a compelling performance in this critically acclaimed film.

Heat and Dust follows a dual narrative. The first storyline, set in pre-Independence India, revolves around Olivia (Greta Scacchi), a married British woman who falls in love with an Indian Nawab, played by Shashi Kapoor. The second narrative, set in 1982, centres on Anne (Julie Christie), Olivia’s great-niece, who travels to India to uncover more about her great-aunt’s life. Like Olivia, Anne becomes entangled in a forbidden romance - this time with her landlord, Inder Lal, played by Zakir Hussain. His character, deeply devoted to his epileptic wife (portrayed by Ratna Pathak Shah), finds himself drawn into a clandestine affair with Anne. There are also fleeting intimate scenes between him and his co-star in the movie. Mohanlal Mourns Zakir Hussain’s Demise; Did You Know the Tabla Maestro Composed Music for the Malayalam Superstar’s Film ‘Vanaprastham’?

The full movie is available to watch on YouTube.

Watch the Trailer of 'Heat and Dust':

Heat and Dust marked Zakir Hussain’s acting debut, but his on-screen appearances remained rare. He followed it up with only a handful of roles, including an unexpected cameo in this year’s Monkey Man. In a past interview with PTI, the tabla maestro reflected on his occasional forays into acting, saying, "I have never projected myself as an actor or anything like that. But if something came my way and if I had time, I did it. I know I am a much better tabla player than an actor, so I would prefer to do that. But if something comes along, and if I have time, and if people have the confidence that I can pull it off... well, then I will do it again."

