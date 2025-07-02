Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty took to social media to share a heartwarming glimpse of her most memorable birthday celebration, spent in the joyful company of her little friends. Taking to Instagram, the Chehre actress shared a couple of photos and videos from the celebrations and wrote, “Best birthday spent with my best little friends Love and gratitude for these beautiful kids Heart is full.” In the pictures, she is seen posing with little girls. In one of the videos, the actress is seen expressing her happiness after receiving handwritten birthday notes from the kids. One clip shows Rhea matching steps with a girl who is seen teaching her a dance, while another shows a girl singing for her. Rhea Chakraborty Birthday: A Fashion Forward Trailblazer (View Pics)

Neha Dhupia and Others Shower Rhea Chakraborty With Birthday Wishes

On July 1, Rhea turned a year older and received heartwarming wishes from her industry friends on social media. Neha Dhupia shared a photo of Rhea Chakraborty from the sets of their recent project together and captioned it, “Happy birthday Dolly @rhea chakraborty … this is you for me always… love love love.” Farhan Akhtar’s wife Shibani Dandekar Akhtar called penned the sweet birthday note for Rhea. The Australian singer and actor wrote, “Always the brightest in a sky full of stars. I love you, believe in you and will always be by your side to carry you and celebrate you. This next chapter is yours. Go get everything you have ever dreamed of. It is your time to shine. You make me a proud big sister Happy birthday my RiRi @rhea_chakraborty.” Rhea Chakraborty Visits Siddhivinayak Temple After CBI's Clean Chit in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case (See Pics and Video)

Rhea Chakraborty’s Work

Work-wise Rhea Chakraborty has appeared in several films such as Sonali Cable, Bank Chor, Half Girlfriend, Dobaara: See Your Evil and Jalebi. In 2024, she made a significant impact with her new ventures, including a podcast and her fashion label, Chapter 2. She was last seen in on the big screen in Chehre (2021), a mystery thriller directed by Rumy Jafry. The movie also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. Apart from films, she has also made her mark on television, notably appearing as a gang leader on the reality show MTV Roadies.

