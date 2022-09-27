Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are all set to tie-the-knot in a few days, have ditched the conventional banquet style of a reception like experience and chosen 176-year-old mill, which is now also a luxe event space. The actors are all set to leave for Delhi this week where their wedding celebrations are expected to kick off. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s Matchbox-Themed Wedding Card Is Simply Adorable!

The duo will throw a wedding reception at the iconic The Great Eastern Home, which is contemporary furniture store inside a 176-year-old mill and now also an event space.

The space has hosted a variety of weddings, parties, fashion shows and festivals. Richa and Ali's wedding planners have taken on the mantle to turn this beautifully kitschy choice of space of theirs into a fun wedding party venue.

The space is expected to be turned into a pretty lavish experiential space as per the couples briefs with decor to have elements expected to be suited to their off screen personality.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2022 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).