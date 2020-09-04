The Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh has re-released here amid the Covid pandemic. "?New Jersey hai bullseye ke liye taiyaar! #SaandKiAankh is re-releasing in Regal Hadley Theatre, South Plainfield and Regal Commerce Center and RPX, North Brunswick Township," read a post on the official Instagram account of Reliance Entertainment, about the film's release in the American city. Taapsee Pannu Talks About Getting Out of the Skin of Her Character Prakashi Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh (View Post)

Taapsee also shared the post on Instagram Story. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the movie is based on the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters, Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar. Taapsee and Bhumi essayed the roles of the sharpshooters in the film, which was released last year. Anurag Kashyap Claims Kangana Ranaut Rejected Saand Ki Aankh After Asking Director to Make It a Solo-Heroine Project

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's Instagram Story Below:

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's Instagram Story Below: (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Before "Saand Ki Aankh", films like "Super 30", "Good Newwz" and "Dream Girl" have hit the big screens in other countries recently, even as theatres continue to remain shut in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 05:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).