The Kangana Ranaut-Anurag Kashyap-Taapsee Pannu feud doesn't seem to come to an end anytime soon. Recently, in an interview, Kangana said that Taapsee doesn't hate nepotism then why does she not have great films: "Why are you still a B-grade actress?". Taapsee hit back the next day. Anurag chimed in. Now, Anurag has revealed that Kangana rejected Saand Ki Aankh for she wanted it to be a solo heroine movie. The sports drama, that was loved by all, is based on the life of lives of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, who picked the gun when they were in their 60s. The movie starred Bhumi Pednekar with Taapsee, was produced by Anurag and directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

In an interview with NDTV, Anurag said, "When Saand Ki Aankh script was pitched by Tushar [director] to Kangana, she said the story is great but what is the need for two characters? Make them one and young and I will do it. All her films have now become about herself. She thinks probably that is how stars make films. She is such a big star but is she empowering people?"

It is public knowledge that Kangana turned down the role in Saand Ki Aankh. Earlier, while promoting the film, Taapsee had hinted that the reason might be bizarre. The actress said that Kangana must have been approached for the film as they approached many other actors as well. Taapsee said, "The makers must have gone to Kangana for this role. Actually, they went to half the industry as they received bizarre reasons."

She continued, "As far as I am concerned, the makers never approached me. When I got to know that such a film was being planned, I personally reached out to them. I have no shame in admitting that. I told them that I wanted to do it. Meanwhile, it took us two years to find the parallel female lead."

Taapsee and Kangana have been at loggerheads for a long time. The feud goes back to the time when Kangana made the nepotism jibe on Koffee with Karan.

During Saand Ki Aankh's promotions, veteran actor Neena Gupta had called out the industry for being ageist. She had said that the role in the movie could have been played by elderly actors instead of casting young actors and ageing them with prosthetics.

Rangoli Chandel, Kangana's sister and former manager, had tweeted, from a now-suspended Twitter account, that Kangana had turned the role to fight ageism in the industry.

Rangoli had written, "Neena ji Kangana was offered this movie and she loved the true story of Grandmom’s achievements she suggested yours and Ramya Krishnan ma’am’s name for lead roles but these men can’t remove deeply rooted sexism from their filthy brains ...We will never have a Meryl Streep in India if we keep shamelessly displaying older women phobia like this... shame on you all Bolly filth... for promoting sexism in the name of feminism."

