A new song, "Ishq Kamaal" from the upcoming film, Sadak 2, has launched online. The movie features Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. Pooja Bhatt has also been billed on the promotional posters, but has not appeared on any material so far. The movie is a sequel to the hit '90s film, Sadak, that featured Sanjay and Pooja. "Ishq Kamaal" will be loved by love bugs and the fans of the original film as scenes from it feature in the music video. The romantic track titled, "Ishq Kamaal", has been sung by Javed Ali and composed by Suniljeet. Sadak 2 Song Tum Se Hi: Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur's Unspoken Chemistry Gets Beautifully Captured in this Ankit Tiwari Melody (Watch Video).

Although to be noted, we heard a bit of the song in the trailer, and it courted controversy. A Pakistani musician alleged that the song bears resemblance to his original composition. Suniljeet denied the accusations and called Ishq Kamaal an original. Now, that the full song is out, one can make a proper judgement.

The rhythm of Ishq Kamaal is calm. Javed's voice is ever-so-impressive. Suniljeet, if original, has a hit in his bank. Sadak 2 Music Composer Denies Plagiarism Accusation: 'Ishq Kamaal Doesn't Share Resemblance To Any Other Song'.

Check Out Ishq Kamaal Here:

Sadak 2 has not been without controversies. After the outsider-insider debate erupted following Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, the fans of the late actor made Sadak 2 trailer the third most disliked video in the world on YouTube.

The glimmering hope for Sadak 2 is the music. Films backed by Mahesh Bhatt, might not impress everyone for the content, but the music has always been a hit. So, fans do expect the same from Sadak 2. Ishq Kamaal holds up the legacy. But again, the plagiarism row might take a new turn now.

