Saif Ali Khan is reportedly writing an autobiography. Published by Harper Collins India, the book will apparently be out in 2021. The news broke out and since then Saif Ali Khan has been trending on Twitter like crazy. As usual, the feed is filled with opinions and counter opinions and most importantly the very dear 'memes' that are supposedly funny to some. Netizens are busy dissecting the life of the Nawab of Pataudi already even before he has said anything concrete about it. Before Saif Ali Khan's Autobiography Plans, Did You Know Kareena Kapoor Khan Has a Book On Her Life and Was Even Planning to Pen Her Own?.

As the unfortunate yet usual drill goes on social media, he is getting targeted for his religion, his family and also his flops as soon as the news came out. Once again, the topic of 'nepotism' is here. Of course there are some who are waiting for his book to release, given to the fact that he has given some memorable performances in his long career.

Not to forget, everybody has their own journey of life if not 'struggle of life.' Does that make oneself less eligible to write about their moments which might have some other unseen aspects that someone might gain insight into?

Probably From Someone Who Clearly Hasn't Seen Saif's Good Movies

His autobiography will be a motivational stuff for all humans. after giving tons of disasters he never thought of quitting acting. He came back strongly and started to give more gigantic diasasters😂#SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/OTlNTGgisC — Abhishek (@its_abhishek7) August 25, 2020

Is There a Rule That Actors Are Not Supposed To Write?

Saif Ali Khan to release his autobiography in 2021.#Bollywood and authors to #SaifAliKhan :- pic.twitter.com/L1LhDbLNVA — Farooq Khurram (@FarooqKhurram1) August 25, 2020

Book Is For Those Who Think His Life Is Only About...

#SaifAliKhan Son of privileged, married at 21 only to leave his wife and kids for philandaring ways, finally to settle on most appalling Kareena. Who calls his new wife a trophy and advice daughter to marry a man with money. You frivolous man, we r not interested in ur lifestory! — Straightforward (@Onmymind95) August 25, 2020

The release date of the untitled book is far away as of now. However. 'judging a book by its cover' (in this case, announcement) could not be more relevant looking at this social media chaos! The 51-year-old star's book will focus on his inspirations and aspirations apart from his personal and professional life.

