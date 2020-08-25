Saif Ali Khan recently took the decision of joining the elite list of Bollywood celebs who have written their autobiographies. From Karan Johar's An Unsuitable Boy to Rishi Kapoor's Khullam Khulla, Bollywood celebs have previously given us an opportunity to have a peek into their rosy lives and be a part of their undiscussed struggles. Saif's autobiography will follow more or less the similar pattern and will revolve around his family, home, his successes, failures, inspirations and movies. And while we wait for his to hit the stands, did you know his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also had a book written on her life? Karan Johar, Rishi Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana: Bollywood Autobiographies that You Can Read While Waiting for Saif Ali Khan's.

Titled, The Style Diary of a Bollywood Diva, the book on Bebo's life was released way back in 2013. It was written by journalist Rochelle Pinto and offered us an insight into Kareena's fashion and style secrets. Besides sharing her style mantra revealing additional styling secrets in the book, the Jab We Met actress had also revealed her plans of penning an autobiography sometime in future.

"This book is something that reflects my style and my personality. I don't know what my next book would be but if at all I write, then it will be an autobiography. Autobiography is definitely on my mind, but not now," she had then said while discussing her plans of writing an autobiography. Now with Saif drafting his, it is likely that Kareena may think about her original plans and start implementing on them. It would be interesting to read her industry secrets while also expecting her to elaborate on her maternity experiences.

Saif's book will be published HarperCollins and is expected to release in 2021 along with Priyanka Chopra's. The Quantico star is also gearing up for the release of her own book, Unfinished that she recently finished writing.

