One of India’s biggest blockbusters of 2025 is finally ready to make its digital debut. Yash Raj Films’ Saiyaara directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda will begin streaming exclusively on Netflix from September 12, 2025. ‘Saiyaara’ Movie Review: Old-School Tropes Meets Gen-Z Casting in Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Kitschy Romantic Drama (LatestLY Exclusive)

‘Saiyaara’ Becomes Indian Cinema’s Highest-Grossing Love Story

The film, which has already engraved its name in history as the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema, was not just a box-office success but a cultural phenomenon. A sweeping tale of love, music, and miracles, Saiyaara struck a universal chord with audiences in India and abroad. The story follows Krish, a passionate musician and Vaani, a lyricist battling destiny’s cruel twist. Their journey of love, loss, and second chances resonated deeply with audiences, making Saiyaara more than just a film it became an emotion for an entire generation. With heart-stirring performances and chart-topping music, it set new benchmarks for modern romance on screen.

Director Mohit Suri on ’Saiyaara’s Netflix Debut

Director Mohit Suri expressed his excitement about the OTT release, “Saiyaara will always be a very special film for me, and the way audiences embraced it in theatres globally was truly incredible. As the film begins its journey on Netflix, I’m excited that more people will now get to discover Krish and Vaani’s love story. Love stories are special because they are universal and I hope Saiyaara touches hearts everywhere, in every corner of the world.” 'Saiyaara' Box Office Verdict - Hit or Flop: 5 Lessons Bollywood Needs to Learn From Theatrical Success of Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Movie.

YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani Calls ‘Saiyaara’ a Landmark Moment

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, also called it a landmark moment for Indian cinema, “With Saiyaara, YRF and the Indian film industry have witnessed a landmark moment. The film has redefined romance on screen, giving our audience a timeless love story and introduced two exceptional new talents who have captured the nation’s imagination. Saiyaara has become a major pop culture moment for India and for South Asians globally. As Saiyaara makes its exclusive debut on Netflix, we hope its sweeping tale, unforgettable music & heartfelt emotions resonate with audiences across the world, cementing its place as a modern classic.”

Netflix’s Monika Shergill Calls ‘Saiyaara’ a Cultural Phenomenon

Monika Shergill, Vice-President of Content at Netflix India, highlighted the cultural impact of the film, "Saiyaara's success has taken it beyond the box office to becoming a true cultural phenomenon. Guided by Mohit Suri’s soulful vision and backed by YRF- a studio renowned for its iconic love stories, Saiyaara has given an entire new generation a love story to believe in and cherish as their own. It has brought audiences unforgettable music and a deeply touching story of love, loss and destiny. What makes this film truly special is the remarkable debut performances of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda that have not only struck an instant chord with viewers but have also signalled an exciting new chapter for the industry, as fresh voices and faces captivate audiences. Now, with Saiyaara streaming on Netflix, we are excited for it to receive even more love as it connects with audiences everywhere. Through our continued partnership with YRF we are proud to bring this landmark tale from India to the world.” Fact Check: Insta Reels Falsely Claim ‘Saiyaara’ Title Track Copied an Old Amitabh Bachchan-Kishore Kumar Song – Here’s the Truth About Viral Videos!

Watch 'Saiyaara's Trailer:

‘Saiyaara’ Becomes First YRF Theatrical Release on Netflix

Saiyaara also marks a milestone in Netflix’s partnership with Yash Raj Films, being the first theatrical release from the iconic studio to premiere on the platform. More titles from YRF are expected to follow. Audiences across 190 countries can stream Saiyaara exclusively on Netflix starting September 12, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2025 12:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).