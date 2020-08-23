The ten-day Ganpati festivities started from August 22, 2020 and we saw pictures of numerous celebs welcoming Ganpati Bappa home with much love and happiness. Although this year the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will be a low-key affair owing to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone is still managing to celebrate this auspicious occasion in the most beautiful manner. The Khans never miss Ganpati celebrations and yesterday we saw pics of Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri welcoming Lord Ganesha home at Sohail Khan’s residence. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Arpita Khan Sharma And Alvira Agnihotri Welcome Lord Ganesha At Sohail Khan's Home (View Pics).

The Khan family members were seen arriving at Sohail Khan’s residence as soon as the idol of Lord Ganesha was brought home. Arbaaz Khan was spotted making an appearance with son Arhaan and girlfriend Giorgia Andriani. Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia were spotted in traditional avatars and they even posed together for the shutterbugs. Helen and Salim Khan were also seen paying a visit at Sohail Khan’s residence. Later in the day, Salman Khan was seen arriving with Iulia Vantur at Sohail’s residence for Ganpati celebrations. Take a look at the Khan family’s pics below:

Salman Khan has been staying at his Panvel farmhouse ever since the lockdown was imposed owing to the ongoing global crisis. Even his mother Salma Khan and sister Arpita Khan Sharma along with her kids and husband, actor Aayush Sharma stayed with Salman at the farmhouse and later returned to city.

